It’s time nurses got the recognition they deserve

Nurses are highly competent clinicians who must be treated with respect, writes Prof Louise Condon, while one anonymous reader describes student nurses undertaking long shifts with no pay and another feels her skills are not being valued

When are our government and hospital trusts going to stop exploiting our student nurses? Current third-year student nurses are paying over £9,000 a year in course fees. They do not receive a bursary (unlike any other cohort before or after them), relying on student maintenance loans and working additional bank shifts as healthcare assistants to make ends meet.

While paying £9,000 a year they are still on placement, working on wards where they can come into contact with Covid-19 patients, but are told they are no longer supernumerary and are receiving nothing from the universities, which are closed.

In a nutshell, they are not only working 12-hour shifts without being paid but are actually paying to do so. All while risking their own health, if not their lives, and that of their families. In addition, they are working bank shifts for not much more than a minimum wage, with no sick pay, just to make ends meet. To add insult to injury, trusts are charging car parking fees of up to £10 a day!

Having written to my MP, Andrew Mitchell, I am still waiting for a response. Please can we start to show our gratitude to this small army of dedicated and skilled nurses, and stop expecting them to do all of this and pay for it too. Without our student nurses the NHS will simply be overwhelmed. Please also be aware that student nurses have been told by their universities that they will face disciplinary action if they speak to the media.

Name and address supplied

• Nurses will be “sent to London” but doctors will be “asked” to stay overnight in hospital (Nurses sent to London as capital faces ‘tsunami’ of virus patients, 26 March). Reading on, it seems that both groups will be asked to volunteer their services.

Casual disrespecting of nurses abounds in the current reporting of the pandemic. Nurses are the biggest professional group in the NHS (there are around 300,000 nurses, compared with around 150,000 doctors) and provide the majority of care, but are still invariably described as practising in a subordinate role. Nursing care is vital and frequently highly specialised, such as in intensive care units – in both acute and primary care some nurses work on medical rotas, at the same level as junior doctors (advanced nurse practitioners).

When will the media wake up to the fact that nurses are not angels but highly competent clinicians? We care for patients in partnership with the whole healthcare team (including the rarely mentioned healthcare support workers, allied health professionals, paramedics and clinical scientists). The NHS doesn’t just run on doctors, so please treat us all with respect.

Louise Condon

Professor of nursing, Swansea University

• Last week, even before the government was talking about mass screening, I wrote to my local clinical care commissioning group asking them if they could use someone like me to help with screening. I am a 61-year-old retired nurse and have worked across both hospital and community in an almost 40-year career. I don’t fit the requirements for the original recall for healthcare professionals as I’ve been off the Nursing and Midwifery Counci register for more than three years.

I was sent a polite response saying NHS England would be a better place to enquire, then an email saying Public Health England would be a better option – but I’ve not heard a thing. I’ve registered for the NHS volunteer scheme, but feel I have another skill set that could be useful in this time of crisis. Am I the only retired nurse who feels this way?

Name and address supplied

