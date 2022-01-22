‘It’s time to be ourselves again,’ says Ireland as most Covid restrictions are lifted.

The majority of Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in Ireland, including social distancing and shortened pub and restaurant opening hours.

On Saturday, the government of Ireland took a step toward normalcy by lifting the majority of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The hospitality industry’s 8pm curfew has been lifted, allowing pubs and restaurants to operate without restrictions and without the need for social distancing or vaccine passports.

The news comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland continues to fall, with 6,597 cases reported on Friday, down from 21,926 two weeks ago.

On Saturday afternoon, spirits were high in Dublin city center, with pubs and bars starting to fill up around lunchtime.

The atmosphere was “brilliant,” said Daniel Smith, a bartender at Grogans pub.

“Obviously, it’s a fantastic day,” he continued.

It’s been a long time coming – this has been in the works for 22 months.

“It’s strange to be back.

We didn’t think we’d make it back there so many times in the last two years, so it’s extra special to finally be there.”

In an address to the nation, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin declared that “today is a good day,” thanking the people of Ireland for their efforts in limiting the spread of the virus.

“You responded when your government asked extraordinary things of you and imposed previously unseen restrictions on your lives,” he said.

You completed the task at hand.

“There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that your combined efforts have saved tens of thousands of lives.”

Pubs, restaurants, and other hospitality venues can now operate without restrictions during business hours, and customers no longer need a digital Covid-19 pass to enter.

Caps on the number of people allowed to attend indoor and outdoor events have also been lifted, as have social distancing rules.

Mr Martin also stated that work-from-home restrictions, as well as restrictions on family gatherings, would be lifted, adding, “It’s time to be ourselves again.”

Masks are still required to be worn on public transportation and in most public places, and a Covid-19 pass is still required for international travel.

Along with these remaining rules, Mr Martin made it clear that the pandemic is far from over in Ireland, urging his citizens to remain vigilant.

“It’s crucial,” he said.

