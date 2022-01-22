It’s time to remove your mask, seize the day, and face the future square in the face.

And with that, Plan B Covid’s restrictions are no longer in effect.

The Prime Minister made an almost unbelievable announcement this week, withdrawing the work from home guidance and announcing that mandatory mask-wearing and mandatory Covid passes would be scrapped as of Thursday.

We can now look forward to regaining control of our lives.

It feels like a historic moment, and we should take advantage of it by savoring every moment of our new, mask-free world.

We had no idea two years ago that we would all be placed on house arrest.

And what a two-year period it’s been since then.

I missed a lot of things during the various lockdowns.

Going out to eat a meal I hadn’t prepared myself was on my to-do list.

Meeting up with friends on the spur of the moment, as well as traveling, were both enjoyable experiences.

However, we have all been affected by the fact that, in essence, our liberty has been taken away from us.

Even after the lockdown was lifted, anything we wanted to do required careful planning.

There was a never-ending amount of paperwork to complete and tests to take.

Even when we did, we were concerned that we would catch Covid and be unable to return.

But now we’ve been saved thanks to the vaccination program.

We can finally roam freely again, and life can return to normal.

But it’s as if we’re all Sleeping Beauty, waking up after a two-year nap.

Putting life on hold has felt ruinous for some — teenagers who should have been spreading their wings and young people attempting to leave home, among many others.

It’s also been a lonely experience.

Every day is Groundhog Day, with the most thrilling daily event being a trip to the supermarket.

Working from home with spotty internet and a house full of children or flatmates made things even more stressful for many.

Some people are afraid of life returning to normal because their lives have shrunk so much.

They must, however, work hard to broaden their horizons and spread their wings to take advantage of new opportunities.

We must all remember that we only have one life to live, so we must make the most of it.

We are no longer cocooned or enclosed in bubbles.

We can now make up for the time we’ve lost.

And then it’s back to work for us all.

Of course, my team has never stopped.

Football continued, and we did as well.

After two years of contemplation, many of us are wondering what can be done right now to improve things permanently.

