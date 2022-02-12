It’s what people want, which is why cage-free eggs are becoming more common.

People want cage-free eggs, which is why they’re becoming more common.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s egg producers are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar shift to cage-free eggs, which is dramatically changing the lives of millions of hens as a result of new laws and demands from restaurant chains, with little fanfare and even less public attention.

The percentage of hens in cage-free housing has risen from 4% in 2010 to 28% in 2020, and that number is expected to more than double to around 70% in the next four years.

After years of battles with the food industry, the change is one of the most significant victories for the animal welfare movement.

Producers who initially resisted calls for more humane treatment of chickens have now fully embraced the new reality, which has cost them billions of dollars.

Egg producers are releasing chickens from cages and allowing them to roam freely throughout hen houses as a result of voter initiatives in California and other states, as well as pressure from fast food restaurant chains and major grocers.

“What we producers didn’t realize at the time was that the people funding all of the animal rights activist groups were our customers.”

“At the end of the day, we have to listen to our customers,” said Marcus Rust, CEO of Rose Acre Farms, the country’s second-largest egg producer, based in Indiana.

The abruptness of the about face was noted by Josh Balk, vice president of the Humane Society of the United States.

He described this as “an entire industry that fought tooth and nail at one point to avoid making any changes.”

To a large extent, the industry came to the conclusion that it didn’t have any other option.

Following pressure from animal welfare organizations, McDonald’s, Burger King, and other national restaurant chains, as well as dozens of grocers and food manufacturers, announced their commitment to cage-free eggs starting around 2015.

Following that, California passed legislation requiring cage-free housing, as well as laws requiring cage-free housing in at least seven other states: Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

McDonald’s, which buys about 2 billion eggs a year, said it gradually switched to cage-free after determining that customers preferred it.

Many companies touted their decision to go cage-free as a positive for their brand’s image.