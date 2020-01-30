ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart stepping down after social media backlash

ITN has released a statement after ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart has stepped down following social media backlash

ITN has confirmed today that ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart is stepping down from his role on the platform.

It has been announced that he will be stepping down from his presenting duties following “errors of judgement in Alastair’s use of social media”.

The news comes after Alastair’s Twitter account disappeared today and instead showed a blank page.

He released a statement, which read: “It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.”

Michael Jermey, director of news and current affairs at ITV, said: “Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction. We wish him the very best for the future.”

ITN’s chief executive Anna Mallett added: “We would like to recognise Alastair’s contribution as one of the UK’s foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years.”

The 67-year-old journalist is the longest-serving male newsreader after he joined Southern Television in 1976 before moving to ITN in 1980.

He also had a three-year stint at Channel 4 News and then went on to become a main newsreader with ITV News.

Alistair has worn the hats of reporter, industrial correspondent, presenter and documentary maker.

Fans of Alastair have already rushed to Twitter to try and start a campaign to bring him back.

One wrote: “Alastair Stewart fired by ITV over his Twitter comments. This is outrageous! He’s one of the few sensible voices on here and led the campaign against biased reporting.”

A second said: “If there were ever a reason to start a social media campaign, it is to bring back Alastair Stewart.”

Many fans said they felt “saddened” by the news after growing up listening to Alastair reading out the news for more than 35 years, making him the longest-serving male newsreader on British television having worked in both the local news, and the national news for 42 years.