Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrived in the White House with a financial mess, but they left with a fortune.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner came to the White House with a financial mess, but they left with a fortune.

After a year, the manner in which they accomplished this raises serious concerns about the intersection of their financial interests and US national security, writes Pulitzer Prize winner David Cay Johnston.

Senior aides had to explain to Donald Trump, among other things, that Finland is a country when he arrived in the White House so ignorant and unprepared for his new job.

It was because of his ignorance that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were able to amass vast fortunes.

They arrived at the White House unpaid and in financial distress.

They walked away with at least (dollar)172 million – and possibly as much as (dollar)640 million – in profits from outside activities.

Jared established a holding company in a Caribbean tax haven during his last year on his father-in-law’s staff.

As I’ve explored in my new book The Big Cheat, a year after Trump left the presidency, how they did it still raises serious questions about the intersection of their financial interests and US national security.

Long before Trump’s presidency, Jared – who married Ivanka in 2009 – had shown poor judgment.

In 2007, he paid (dollar)1.8 billion for a Manhattan office building in desperate need of renovation, a New York City record.

The building’s address was sinister: 666 Fifth Avenue.

The 41-story structure is located directly across the street from Trump Tower.

To come up with a (dollar)50 million down payment, Jared had to sell over 17,000 New Jersey apartments owned by his family.

The remaining 97 percent was covered by mortgages.

Even when the building was fully occupied, the rents were insufficient to cover the interest payments, let alone taxes and operating costs.

Because his father, Charles, was in federal prison for tax evasion, Jared, then in his 20s, made the deal soon after taking over the family real estate business.

During the financial crisis, the building’s value dropped by more than half in less than a year.

The Kushners were on the verge of the same financial disaster that Trump faced in 1990, when he couldn’t pay his bills and had to sell an airplane, a yacht, the Plaza Hotel, and other assets.

Jared had taken out loans with cross-collateralization clauses, which meant that if he didn’t pay on one, he’d have to pay on all.

