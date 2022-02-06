Ivanka Trump looks dramatically different as she runs errands without make-up and in a casual sweatshirt.

IVANKA Trump was photographed without make-up while running errands.

On Saturday, the fresh-faced former White House advisor walked around North Miami Beach in a blue sweatshirt, workout pants, and sneakers.

She was spotted taking her daughter Arabella Kushner to Cirque Art Studio, a circus performance art school that emphasizes fitness and exercise.

Ivanka went to Starbucks with her daughter to get Frappuccinos while waiting for the class to end.

Since Trump’s departure from the White House, his eldest daughter and her family have been residing in Florida.

Ivanka and her husband Jared are currently working on a mansion on Indian Creek Island, which is known as “the world’s most exclusive municipality,” with only 34 homes, 42 residents, and a private 13-person police force to keep its high-profile residents safe.

They are said to have purchased a 1.84-acre plot with 200 feet of private waterfront that used to belong to singer Julio Iglesias to build their dream home.

The old swamp-like pool was ripped out, as evidenced by photographs taken earlier this month.

The property’s outdoor terrace is being retiled, and a swampy-looking swimming pool is being drained and deep-cleaned.

After Donald’s presidency ended, he and Melania moved to Mar-a-Lago, Donald’s private estate in Florida.

