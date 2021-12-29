I’ve become friends with ‘The Times Square Killer,’ the man who beheaded my mother and set her body on fire – and here’s why:

Because of this, I’ve become friends with ‘The Times Square Killer,’ who beheaded my mother and burned her body.

A WOMAN whose mother was tortured, beheaded, and burned by the Times Square Killer has formed an unlikely alliance with the assailant in an attempt to learn more about the murderer’s other victims.

Deedeh Goodarzi was one of two women murdered in a New York City hotel room by serial killer Richard Cottingham on December 2, 1979.

Cottingham, also known as the Torso Killer, cut off the heads and hands of Goodarzi and another 16-year-old victim and took them with him as he fled.

The skulls of the women have never been discovered.

Cottingham has found a companion in Goodarzi’s biological daughter Jennifer Weiss, who is still in a New Jersey prison for their deaths and the murders of at least nine other women and girls.

Weiss told NewJersey.com, “The magnitude of what he did is unfathomable.”

“However, for the sake of my mother and my quest, I became friends with Richard.”

“I’m doing it for the mothers who have lost daughters, as well as for my own mother.”

And for these girls, Richard playing God ended their lives one night or day,” Weiss said.

“Until we figure out who they were, I’m not going to rest easy.”

As a result, that is why I do what I do.”

Weiss was adopted by a New Jersey family when she was four years old, and it wasn’t until she was 24 that she learned the truth about her mother’s death, according to PIX11.

She began writing letters to Cottingham, now 75, in prison in 2013, and began visiting him in 2017. Since then, she has met with her mother’s killer more than 30 times.

Weiss said to NewJersey.com, “I felt fearless.”

“I felt unstoppable.”

I began writing Richard, requesting that he add me to his guest list.

I made it lighthearted and humorous, and I made it very easy for him to say ‘Yes.’

“That he would accept my friendship in exchange for information about my mother,” she continued, believing that the only way she could get anything from Cottingham was to be nice to him.

She said she decided to meet with him after he apologized for the murder in a letter and said she was not afraid to speak with him because he was the only person who could answer her questions.

In the handwritten letter, Cottingham said, “I just don’t know what to say to you, or how to say it.”

“All I can do is tell you what’s on my mind and hope you believe me.

I am truly and deeply sorry, so very sorry, for all the suffering I have caused you.”

“I went [to…] on Mother’s Day.”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.