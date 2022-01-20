I’ve been left to rot in my damp house, where mold is growing like moss… everything is crumbling.

A MUM has described how she has been “left to rot” in her damp flat, where mold has grown like “moss” and everything is crumbling.

For the past five years, Nicola Brennan, 44, has resided in the ground-floor apartment in Archway, North London.

She claims that three years ago, a green and black mold began to grow on the walls and has now spread to almost every inch of the two-bedroom apartment.

The mother of two believes she is not being heard despite her repeated complaints to Peabody Housing Association, which owns the property.

She now worries that she will be “left to rot” in the flooded house.

“Staying in is dangerous,” Nicola told the Sun Online.

“I’m coughing and my mind is racing.”

We’ve decorated twice in the last five years, and both times it’s been a disaster; everything is falling apart.

“They said the property is 75% damp, but because of the mold, it’s probably at 100% now.”

“I have the impression that I am not being heard.

I feel as if I’ve been abandoned in this house.”

Things got worse this week when a leak that had been soaking for over a month from upstairs burst “like a waterfall” into Nicola’s flat.

Bobby Mehmet, her partner, said they had to fight “tooth and nail” to get a plumber and electrician to come out, and that all of the electricity and water had since been turned off.

In the meantime, all of their possessions have been ruined by mold or water.

“Every wall is like green moss on a tree,” Bobby, 33, explained.

We feel like no one is assisting us now that the mold has become three-dimensional.

“They said they’d come and fix it, but it’s flooded the kitchen, flooded the kids’ room, and ruined everything.”

Bobby and Nicola, whose daughters Madison, 14, and Sharna, 12, spend the week with their grandmother, have not yet informed the girls of the extent of the damage.

They’re also concerned about how Madison, an autistic teen, will cope.

“When it started leaking little bits, she couldn’t go into her room, so we had to take the plugs out of the sockets and she had to stay in the living room,” Nicola explained.

“She was upset because she couldn’t get it, but we haven’t told her how bad her room is now.”

“The wallpaper has peeled away, and the walls are covered in mold.”

“Everything is furry, and you can smell the damp when you walk in.”

It stinks in there, and it’s freezing cold.”

“We’re afraid to show them their toys,” she continued.

Everything she’s done…

