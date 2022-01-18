‘I’ve gone back to basics like in primary school,’ Jay Blades says of learning to read at 51.

‘I’ve gone right back to basics like in primary school,’ Jay Blades says of learning to read at 51.

The host of ‘Repair Shop’ had never read a book or newspaper after being called dumb by his teachers in school.

He tells Claire Webb that he’s now determined to succeed.

The letters swim around in front of Jay Blades’ eyes when he reads words on a page.

The TV host explains it best by imagining a swarm of ants moving around.

He didn’t realize he was dyslexic until he was 31 years old, and he was relieved to discover it.

“You believe you’re stupid because you’ve been told so.”

Blades left school unable to read or write properly, and has never read a novel or newspaper as a result of his undiagnosed dyslexia.

With the help of the charity Read Easy, he is finally learning to read at the age of 51, and has made a documentary about his progress called Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51.

“I believe many people [who have difficulty reading]are embarrassed.”

I’m hoping that it will motivate others to try it.”

He hid his poor literacy skills from employers, coworkers, friends, and even girlfriends for decades.

When he was given a form, he pretended to have forgotten his glasses and had someone else fill it out for him.

He once had to have a stranger read out a hospital letter to him at a bus stop.

The scripts and schedules that poured into his inbox during his first three years on BBC1’s hugely popular show The Repair Shop – which made the Wolverhampton-based furniture restorer famous – went unread.

He eventually confided in a co-star who used to keep him updated.

His emails are now handled by a personal assistant.

“It’s not because I’m in show business; it’s just that I’m not capable of doing it.”

I’m extremely fortunate in that I can afford to pay someone to answer my emails.”

Nonetheless, there have been times when I’ve been embarrassed.

He struggled to read the questions that flashed up on the screen during his appearance on the quiz show Richard Osman’s House of Games.

“It was extremely difficult for me, and I received no points simply because I was unable to read.”

Richard Osman’s House is where I’ll be making my final appearance.

It’s my last appearance and Richard Osman’s House of Games and I just wanted to say thank you all for watching.

It’s been really hard but I love coming out of my Comfort Zone, even if it’s to do something that scares me. Being dyslexic reading the question then answering it, WoW pic.twitter.com/z7CqEcX3xm — Jay Blades MBE (@jayblades_) November 15, 2019