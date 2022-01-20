‘I’ve seen no evidence,’ Boris Johnson says of claims that Tory rebels were blackmailed.

‘I’ve seen no evidence,’ Boris Johnson says of claims that rebel Tory MPs were blackmailed.

The government has been accused of blackmailing Tory critics in order to keep Prime Minister David Cameron in office.

Boris Johnson has denied allegations made by William Wragg, a senior Tory MP, that the government is blackmailing MPs to keep them loyal to the Prime Minister.

“I’ve seen no evidence to support any of those allegations,” Mr Johnson told reporters during a visit to Taunton, Somerset.

“What I’m focused on is what we’re doing to address the British people’s top priority, which is coming through Covid.”

Mr Johnson’s remarks come just hours after Mr Wragg claimed that whips had threatened to cut off government funding to rebellious MPs’ districts or leak negative stories about them in the press.

Mr Wragg’s claims have since been backed up by Christian Wakeford, the Bury South MP who recently defected to Labour.

He claimed he was told that unless he voted a certain way, plans for a new high school in his district might be scrapped.

He told BBC North West that he was threatened with not getting a school for Radcliffe unless he voted a certain way.

The Prime Minister condemns all forms of bullying and harassment, according to No 10’s denial of the allegations.

“We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations,” the PM’s spokesman said.

We’d take a close look at any evidence that supports these claims.”

Opposition MPs, including Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner, have called for a probe into the allegations.

“These are gravely serious allegations – intimidation, blackmail, and using public money to do it,” Ms Sturgeon told ITV Border as she entered the Holyrood chamber ahead of Thursday’s First Minister’s Questions.

“I believe these allegations should be thoroughly investigated, and most importantly, independently investigated.”

“Boris Johnson is tarnishing the office of Prime Minister every day right now, and I believe if he cares about the country’s interests, he will resign.”

