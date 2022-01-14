I’ve seen Sue Gray’s meticulousness, but Boris Johnson has already shattered public confidence in her report.

Sue Gray is a meticulous person, but Boris Johnson has already shattered public confidence in her report.

Gray’s biggest challenge is that she’s writing her report for two audiences: Westminster insiders and the enraged British public at large.

When Boris Johnson ran for Mayor of London in 2008, supporters began comparing him to Shakespeare’s party animal, Sir John Falstaff.

Falstaff is the literary spirit who rules over the English pub.

Johnson possessed “a big personality, a shrewd intelligence, a certain reputation where women are concerned, an eye for the main chance, and an enduring warmth,” according to Jacob’s father, former Times editor William Rees-Mogg.

“One can safely disregard the stark warnings of those who have never liked him,” he continued.

Except for political rivals and attractive young women of nubile age, he is a non-threat.”

This is a comparison that Johnson enjoys.

Yet, as a politician dealing with a health crisis, the Falstaff drive underpins his inherent challenge.

Regulating people’s personal lives runs counter to both his personal preferences and his electoral pitch as a raucous poltergeist of English liberty.

“I do accept that what we’re doing is extraordinary: we’re taking away the ancient, inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub, and I can understand how people feel about that,” he told the country on March 20, 2020.

As a result, a political party deposes Johnson.

He attended a party two months after that speech, with alcohol flowing and staff mingling with attendees allegedly invited from other Whitehall buildings.

The excuse offered by Downing Street cliques that staff were already working “exceptionally” hard in close quarters falls flat with NHS and other key workers.

Even so, many people who kept key centers running during the lockdown did so quietly.

The Government’s claim that most of Whitehall was working in-house as “normal” needs to be looked into further.

Many of my acquaintances in the civil service were experiencing the same work-from-home anxiety as the rest of us.

Officials from the Vaccine Taskforce did so while juggling homeschooling and Matt Hancock’s Zoom protocol.

From Wales, Dame Kate Bingham led them online (and achieved the successes now claimed by many ministers).

This week, several people expressed outrage at the suggestion that everyone – not just Boris’s core Downing Street insiders – was having a good time.

I've seen how scrupulous Sue Gray is, but Boris Johnson has already undermined the public trust in her report