Ivory Coast: New prime minister appointed

LOME, Togo

Patrick Jerome Achi on Friday was appointed Ivory Coast’s prime minister following the death of his predecessor earlier this month.

An appointment statement from President Alassane Ouattara said Achi, 66, would have to “propose a government as soon as possible,” taking into account “generational renewal.”

Achi joined the government in 2000 as minister of economic infrastructure and government spokesman. More recently he was minister of state and secretary general of the presidency.

Shortly before Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko passed away on March 10, Achi was already serving as interim prime minister.

The West African country has lost two prime ministers in recent months. Bakayoko had replaced Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died last July.