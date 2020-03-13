Ivy League calls off spring sports; Harvard out of…

The Ivy League is canceling all spring sports because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

League presidents made a joint announcement on Wednesday. Already, several of the member schools have decided that students won’t return to campus after spring break, instead shifting to online learning.

“Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue,” the joint statement said.

On Tuesday, the Ivy League canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which were to be held at Harvard this weekend. Yale will receive the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the men’s side, with Princeton women earning the league’s entry to the tournament.

Yale and Princeton must decide whether to accept those bids.

The league presidents said it has been left up to individual schools as to whether teams that qualified for postseason play will participate. Harvard announced Wednesday that it won’t play in the ECAC Hockey men’s quarterfinals against RPI.

–Field Level Media