Izquierdoz fires Boca Juniors to third straight win

BUENOS AIRES, May 2 (Xinhua) — Carlos Izquierdoz struck a second-half goal as Boca Juniors secured their third consecutive victory in Argentina’s Primera Division by beating Lanus 1-0 at home on Sunday.

Izquierdoz broke the deadlock in the 75th minute at La Bombonera with a glancing header into the top corner after a Cristian Pavon corner.

The defending champions moved to second in the 13-team Group A standings with 22 points from 12 matches, six points behind Velez Sarsfield. Lanus are sixth, six points further back.

Meanwhile, a 63rd-minute strike from Juan Alvarez earned Banfield a 1-0 home win over River Plate. The result left River fourth in Group A, six points behind leaders Colon while Banfield moved to seventh.

In other Primera Division matches on Sunday, Central Cordoba won 1-0 at home to Racing Club, Argentinos Juniors won 3-1 at Aldosivi, San Lorenzo prevailed 1-0 at home to Godoy Cruz, Atletico Tucuman won 1-0 at Independiente and Union Santa Fe won 1-0 at Defensa y Justicia. Enditem