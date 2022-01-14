Izzy snowstorm 2022 path tracker LIVE – Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for this weekend.

Izzy snowstorm 2022 path tracker – Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for this weekend, according to the forecast.

A major winter storm is expected to hit the United States this weekend, with severe weather and warnings issued across the country.

“Get ready, there’s going to be a big snowstorm,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The storm, dubbed Izzy by The Weather Channel, is expected to wreak havoc on tens of millions of people over the next few days, bringing ice, snow, wind, and rain.

According to The Weather Channel, “major travel headaches” will be experienced from North Dakota to northern Georgia and back up to Maine.

According to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter, the expected ice could cause power outages and tree damage.

Atlanta is in the path of the storm, which could bring an end to the city’s nearly four-year drought of snowfall.

After a brief stay in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday and into Monday, the storm will dissipate.

Snowfall of up to 18 inches is expected in the Northeast by late Monday.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our snowstorm Izzy live blog…

Who gives snowstorms their names?

Snowstorms are given names on the Weather Channel.

The Weather Channel will be naming winter storms for the 10th season in 2021-22, according to the outlet.

It’s possible that the snowless streak will come to an end.

The city of Atlanta, Georgia, is directly in the path of the storm.

If it snows, it will bring an end to the city’s nearly four-year drought.

What parts of the country will be hit hardest by the storm?

According to the Weather Channel, the Midwest, South, and Northeast could be affected.

According to the website, major travel disruptions, including flight cancellations, are expected in the Northeast beginning late Sunday and continuing into Monday.

When will the storm hit?

Parts of the country will be affected this weekend by the storm.

On Friday, snow will move southeastward through parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and eastern Nebraska during the day from the Northern Plains.

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to develop from northeast Georgia into northern South Carolina, North Carolina, and southwestern Virginia that night as the storm moves south.

On Sunday, snow is expected across the Appalachians from Kentucky and Tennessee, and on Monday, “heavy, wind-driven snow is likely in much of the interior Northeast, from parts of West Virginia, western and central Pennsylvania, and New York state into New England,” according to the Weather Channel.