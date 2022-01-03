J (dollar)tash is ‘dead,’ according to reports, and is remembered by SpotemGottem.

A Florida rapper is said to have passed away, with other rappers paying tribute to him on Instagram on Monday.

“Speechless wishing this is a dream damn J,” wrote rapper SpotemGottem on Twitter.

“Damn fam this hurt that gang but nobody kno what u going through until it all end,” the rapper wrote on Instagram, tagging J (dollar)tash.

“Rip to my twin I can’t believe this,” Trippie Redd wrote on Instagram, tagging J (dollar)tash’s account.

While details about the rapper’s death remained unknown, other Twitter users expressed their condolences.

There will be more to come…

