J.Y. Park Addresses Rumor Of Being In Religious Cult, Calls It Bible Group

J.Y. Park, founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, has come out in the open and cleared the air about his alleged involvement with a religious cult.

J.Y. Park opened up during an episode of MBC’s “Radio Star” aired on August 12. He shared stories about his faith and how he was misinterpreted to be a member of a secret religious society.

J.Y. Park, in the interview, spoke about his travel to Jerusalem, Israel. He said during his journey he studied the Bible. “I understood with my mind but could not believe with my heart,” he explained, the Allkpop reports.

When his friend asked, “Hey Jinyoung, can you teach me the Bible?” J.Y. Park told him that he doesn’t believe in it and continued to state that, “but my friend said he can understand it very well if I teach him even though I don’t believe. On the fifth day we studied together, my friend said that he is able to believe.”

J.Y. Park’s friend then introduced him to one of his juniors who joined them in their study. The Bible study group gradually got bigger and finally sometime by 2017, he became a believer, J.Y. Park said.

“That’s when the articles were published. The articles published saying that I was part of a specific organization (the Salvation Sect). But that’s not correct at all. I am not affiliated with any religious group. It’s just a small Bible study group,” he said.

When the host of the show, Defconn asked, “I’m part of the Korean Christian Methodist Church, what is your denomination? ” J.Y. Park responded, “I don’t have a denomination. We’re still by ourselves.”

It all started when J.Y. Park was spotted at an evangelism event alongside actor Bae Yong Joon. This gave birth to a controversy that alleged that J.Y. Park was a part of the Salvation Sect.

It was like adding fuel to the fire when netizens discovered that his wife was the niece of the late Yoo Byung Hun who was the founder of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Korea, also known as the Salvation Sect.

J.Y. Park, clarified that his wife has no involvement with any religious organization. Salvation Sect had also denied J.Y. Park as one of their believers.

Meanwhile, J.Y. Park is making his return as an artist with a retro duet with Korean pop diva Sunmi called “When We Disco.”