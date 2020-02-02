Jaap Stam explains why Odion Ighalo has ‘got nothing to lose’ at Man Utd

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has given his verdict on the signing of Odion Ighalo

Manchester United’s late loan signing of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo certainly raised some eyebrows but former Red Devils star Jaap Stam thinks this could work in his favour.

Ighalo has been brought in to provide injury cover for United’s top scorer Marcus Rashford, who is currently out with a back injury, and Stam is hopeful he will be a success.

“He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player,” the former Reading boss told Sky Sports.

“United have the confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.

“Like all former players and United supporters, we wish him well. He’s joining a big family. Everybody within the club hopes that every player will do well and is going to perform.

“I’m sure he’ll feel welcome and hopefully he’s going to produce.

“He’s now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.

“I’m sure he’s got the ability. He wasn’t their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring.”

Meanwhile, fellow United legend Gary Neville has also addressed the Ighalo deal, saying: “They just needed a body in that area. Rashford’s going to be out for another couple of months.

“I can’t let the club off the hook though, unfortunately. Romelu Lukaku told us a couple of weeks ago that he had said he was going to leave last February or March.

“That’s nine months to be able to manoeuvre and get into a position to sign a striker for the club for the long-term. And yet they have ended up desperately doing one on Deadline Day.

“The boy may do very well. He might come in and settle in, he might score goals and do a job for the club.

“But the fact that the club were in that position, knowing that Sanchez and Lukaku were leaving for many, many months, tells us that Manchester United, at this moment in time, are struggling to navigate through the transfer market smartly.”