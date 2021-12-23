Jabs for vulnerable 5 to 11-year-olds will not begin for at least three weeks, according to the Covid vaccine for children.

Vaccinations for vulnerable children aged five to eleven will not begin until at least the second half of January, according to the government.

On Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that about 330,000 young children who are at risk of coronavirus infection or who live with someone who is severely immunocompromised receive two doses of the vaccine right away.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has taken the advice and ordered supplies of the Pfizer paediatric vaccine, which will begin arriving in mid-January.

“I have accepted the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendation to provide vaccines to at-risk five- to eleven-year-old children and to expand the booster program to at-risk 12-15s and all 16-17s,” he said.

“While our current and unwavering focus is on ensuring that all eligible adults receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of December because two doses are insufficient to protect against the Omicron variant, the NHS is preparing to offer vaccines to at-risk children aged five to eleven.”

“This is a national mission, and we urge everyone to get their vaccines and booster doses as soon as possible.”

The JCVI held off on recommending vaccinations for all children aged five to eleven years old because it wants to see more evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness against Omicron before making a decision to make it more widely available.

Scientists applauded the JCVI’s decision to give the vaccine to at-risk children.

Some, on the other hand, want to see it implemented across the board among that age group.

Dr. David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter’s college of medicine and health and an adviser to the NHS Long Covid Taskforce, said, “In an ideal world, this would have been done months ago.”

He argued that the case for immunizing this age group was stronger than ever before because it had become clear that they, not adults, would be the primary beneficiaries.

“Right now, we have to protect the children.”

Because we know that vaccination isn’t very effective at preventing Omicron spread, the dynamics have shifted.

It only serves to keep people from becoming sick from Omicron.”

