Jacinda Ardern slammed by Barnaby Joyce accusing her of ‘climate hypocrisy’ over global warming 

Barnaby Joyce and Liberal MPs have slammed Jacinda Ardern for ‘climate hypocrisy’ over New Zealand’s emission targets.

After telling the Morrison Government it ‘will have to answer to the Pacific’ on global warming last year, Ms Ardern is set to use controversial carry-over credits to reach New Zealand’s 2020 Kyoto target.

Carry-over credits are a carbon accounting measure used by countries to count old emission reductions that exceeded previous international goals towards its current targets.

‘We don’t need to be lectured about our environmental policy when we are complying with our agreements,’ Mr Joyce said.

‘When New Zealand starts quoting environmental policy, start counting your carbon credits.’

For this year’s Kyoto deadline of reducing emissions by five per cent from 1990 levels, New Zealand will use 27.7 million tonnes of credits from its successful 2012 target.

Liberal MP Jason Falinski slammed the New Zealand Government for showing a ‘lack of consistency and standards’.

‘At the moment, no one wants to hold people accountable when they didn’t meet their targets so we introduced carry-over credits,’ he told The Australian.

‘There is actually a rational reason for applying carry-over credits: to encourage people to exceed their targets when they can and not reward people who don’t meet their targets.

The Coalition’s scathing comments on New Zealand’s Kyoto targets come five months after Ms Ardern warned the Morrison Government they ‘will have to answer to the Pacific’ on global warming at the Pacific Islands Forum.

New Zealand called for Australia to back a UN commitment to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 during last August’s Pacific Islands Forum.

But according to government stats, New Zealand likely won’t meet its Paris target to reduce emissions by 30 per cent of its 2005 levels by 2030.

Last week, New Zealand Climate Change Minister James Shaw said there was an ‘allergic reaction’ to using carry-over credits to meet the 2030 Paris targets.