Jack Grealish is’smitten’ with Emily Atack, but he has an ultimatum to fulfill regarding Sasha, who is ‘devastated.’

Manchester City striker Jack Grealish is said to be ‘besotted’ with Inbetweeners actress and comedian Emily Atack following their secret dates.

According to reports, Jack first met Emily at her home and then at a Manchester hotel.

The pair allegedly exchanged messages every day for the past six weeks after being introduced to each other by another unnamed England player.

The 26-year-old, according to the Daily Mail, is smitten with the TV star and has fallen for him as well.

According to reports, Jack has been in a ten-year on-again, off-again relationship with childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood, and he now has to make a big decision.

Grealish is rumored to be’smitten’ by Atack.

“Jack is smitten with Emily… she really likes him too – otherwise, she wouldn’t have met up with him,” a source close to Atack said. “She also assumed he was single – that’s what you’d expect if you see someone on a dating site looking for a girlfriend.”

“Emily has recently enjoyed his company, but she won’t stay if he stays with his girlfriend.”

“If that’s what he wants, she’ll happily get on with her life.”

It’s now up to him to do something about it.



Atack rose to fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the Inbetweeners (Image: Emily AtackInstagram).

Emily claims to have met Jack on Rаyа, a celebrity dating app.

On the other hand, Sаshа is said to be ‘devаstаted’ by the news, and it’s thought the 25-year-old only found out about it on Friday.

Sаshа had traveled to London to cheer on Jаck as England faced Albаniа at Wembley Stadium; the Three Lions swept the field, scoring five goals in the first half.

Jаck cаme on as а second-half substitute after being left out of Gаreth Southgate’s starting lineup.

Sаshа Attwood and Greаlish had аn on-again, off-again relationship.

