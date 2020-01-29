Jack Grealish to Chelsea touted despite Man Utd taking strong transfer interest

Chelsea and Manchester United are still looking at potential signings this month as the January transfer window hurtles towards deadline day and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish could be a target

Chelsea have been told to snap up Jack Grealish ahead of Manchester United as they continue to struggle to kill off games.

The Blues have had a tough month so far, winning just one game in the Premier League.

It follows a turbulent December where they lose to Everton and Southampton before beating Tottenham and Arsenal.

But Chelsea’s inability to find a killer instinct in the box has cost them dear this campaign and Frank Lampard has already said to the board he needs new signings.

And former Stamford Bridge star reckons Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is the right man to provide that necessary spark that has been lacking at times this year.

“I am his biggest fan,” Hudson said.

“Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment.

“A player who goes past people and scores goals.

“The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since (Eden) Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.”

Grealish has been in fine form for Villa this campaign as Dean Smith plots a method to keep them in the Premier League.

They went up via the playoffs last year but are in danger of going straight back down to the Championship as they sit two points above the relegation zone.

And if they do beat the drop, Grealish will surely be the reason why after nine goals in all competitions and six assists.

It has led to interest in him from United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a big fan of the 24-year-old.

The Norweigan has been keen to employ a transfer ethos that targets young, British talents and it has already been in practice.

Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were all signed in the summer and there have been further plots eyed.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is set to become their top target at the end of the season after a fine campaign in the Bundesliga.