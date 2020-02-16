Jack Harrison makes Leeds transfer call after second successful Man City loan

Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison has impressed during a loan spell with Leeds United this season

Leeds United star Jack Harrison is reportedly keen on making his loan stay at Elland Road a permanent one.

The 23-year-old has been one of the club’s best performers this season, starting every single one of Leeds’ 32 Championship fixtures so far and racking up five goals and six assists.

Harrison also spent a successful season on loan at Leeds last year and, according to a report from Football Insider, he has already told friends he wants to join the club permanently.

Currently contracted to Manchester City, there is said to be a clause in the original loan agreement which would allow Leeds to purchase Harrison for just under £10m.

Marcelo Bielsa is clearly a big fan of the former England under-21 international, speaking last month about how much he enjoys working with Harrison.

“He’s a player who has improved a lot,” Bielsa said. “A player with a high physical performance, and uses both feet to play.

“He has good skills to combine passes with his teammates and demand the ball.

“Big teammate. Big colleague of all of us. A player who is an optimist, good energy. Pleasure working with him, and he really deserves the change of quality he got in this process.”

The feeling certainly seems to be mutual with Harrison saying last year that the fact a manager with the pedigree of Bielsa wanted to bring him back to the club was a massive confidence boost.

“It’s really encouraging,” he said. “With Marcelo and the respect everyone has for him and the reputation he has, for him to want me back immediately is really encouraging and quite exciting at the same time.

“Everything about the team has been fantastic so it’s just up to me to make the most of and build off the performances that I was having towards the end of [last]season.”