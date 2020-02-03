Jack Kehoe, ‘Serpico’ and ‘Midnight Run’ Actor, Dies at 85

By BreAnna Bell

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Jack Kehoe, best known for his roles in the Al Pacino-led crime drama “Serpico” and “Midnight Run,” died on Jan. 10 at a nursing home in Los Angeles. He was 85. The actor suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, which left him inactive in recent years.

Kehoe also appeared in several Academy Award-winning films during his 50-year career, including “Melvin and Howard,” “The Sting” alongside Robert Redford and Paul Newman, and Warren Beatty’s “Reds.”

Other notable movies on Kehoe’s resume: “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” “The Star Chamber,” “The Untouchables,” “The Paper,” “Midnight Run,” “Young Guns II,” “The Game,” and the cult classics “Car Wash” and “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh.” He also appeared on the TV shows “Murder, She Wrote” and “The Twilight Zone.” Additionally, he reunited with Pacino in 1977 on Broadway in “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel.”

Born on Nov. 21, 1934, in Astoria, Queens, Kehoe served in the Army for three years after high school. After being discharged, he began training with the renowned Stella Adler and Sandy Meisner’s Neighborhood Playhouse. He later earned his first breakout film role as a bartender in James Goldstone’s 1971 comedy “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight,” starring Robert De Niro.

The former Hollywood Hills resident is survived by Sherry Smith, his companion of over 40 years. Funeral services will be held at Forest Lawn cemetery.