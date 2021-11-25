Jack Lis: Caerphilly mourners line the streets for the funeral of a 10-year-old boy killed in a dog attack.

The funeral procession for the young boy was led by his favorite classic cars, and students from his elementary school released red balloons in his honor.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of a Welsh town to pay their respects to a 10-year-old schoolboy who was killed by a dog.

On November 8, Jack Lis, a student from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, was mauled by a dog while playing at a friend’s house after school.

Emma Whitfield, his mother, said she “would give anything” to hear his voice again in a touching tribute.

“I’ve been watching you grow for the past ten years, and we’re finally getting to see you blossom into an incredible man,” she said.

“It breaks my heart that we won’t get to see you grow into that magnificent man.”

His funeral took place today at St Martins Church in Caerphilly, with attendees encouraged to wear red, his favorite color.

His parents had previously described him as “the sweetest of boys,” who had made them “proudest of parents.”

“Our lives will never be the same without Jack,” the heartbroken family said.

We’ll never forget his eccentricities and the stories he’d tell us for hours.”

As the funeral cortege passed by en route to the church, members of the local community gathered on the streets surrounding the boy’s school to pay their respects.

Around 30 classic cars led the procession, including a DeLorean similar to the one featured in Jack’s favorite film, Back to the Future.

It came to a halt outside Cwm Ifor Primary School for students to release red balloons containing notes dedicated to a friend.

As a tribute to Jack, a local fire department formed a guard of honor, and red ribbons were seen on the streets.

Some of the boy’s musical favorites, including “Start Over” by Flame and “Family Tree” by Ramz, were played on speakers to crowds outside during the service, according to Wales Online.

While no one expected to attend the funeral, the Reverend Mark Greenway Robbins advised mourners to “treasure” their memories of Jack.

The family thanked everyone who had shown up and offered their “kind support during their sad loss.”

