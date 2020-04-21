Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations to donate medical supplies to WHO

HANGZHOU, April 21 (Xinhua) — The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation will donate medical supplies to the World Health Organization, Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba Group, announced on Tuesday.

The donation, which includes 100 million medical masks, 1 million N95 respirators and 1 million testing kits, will be distributed by the WHO to countries and regions across the world based on the organization’s assessment of urgency.

The donation is the latest effort by the two foundations to support the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since February, the foundations have sent various types of medical supplies to over 150 countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America.

“It has been a fight that the whole world must take on together,” Ma said in a microblog post. “To overcome all the challenges, we need to act faster, more cooperatively, and with greater confidence.” Enditem