Jackie ‘O’ Henderson says she ‘feels sad letting go’ of her $6.5million marital home

Radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has mixed feelings about selling her former marital home in Vaucluse, Sydney.

She told listeners on Friday that it has been ‘sad to let it go’, after spending years living at the property with her now ex-husband, Lee Henderson.

The five-bedroom mansion, which Jackie first purchased for $2.7million in 2012, has a price guide of $6.5million and is expected to go to auction on March 31.

Jackie and her co-host, Kyle Sandilands, discussed the forthcoming sale on air shortly after 6am.

Kyle asked about Lee’s plans for the future, as he had been living in the Vaucluse home since the couple’s separation in 2018.

‘Is Lee planning on moving to Gosford to live in a caravan park? What’s his plan? He wants to be a beach guy? What does he want to do?’ he asked.

‘We’re both still living close by. We’ll look around and see what we get. We’ll both be in the area,’ Jackie, 45, replied.

Kyle, 48, then suggested that the friendly exes ‘get a duplex and [Lee] live on one side and [Jackie] live on the other side’.

Surprisingly, she said the thought had crossed her mind before.

Kyle joked that ‘there could be an adjoining door’ between the homes so that Jackie and Lee’s nine-year-old daughter, Kitty, would have somewhere to go during arguments.

‘[She] can just go, “Screw you, mum, I’m going to dad’s!” and just walk through an adjoining door,’ he said.

‘How good would that be? I think that’d be great,’ Jackie responded.

Jackie’s intention to sell the home was reported by Realestate.com.au on Thursday.

It is unclear why she is only now listing the house for sale, after spending the past year living in a rented apartment in Bondi Beach.

The Vaucluse home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and white picket fences.

Jackie and Lee transformed the interior during their years living there, installing oak flooring and marble worktops throughout the open plan design.

The lounge is lined with french doors that open out onto a perfectly maintained lawn where guests can enjoy the swimming pool and cabana.

The master bedroom has an en suite and dressing room, as well as impressive views of Sydney Harbour.

The property also boasts a pull-down loft space and a dining room with an ornate high ceiling.

Jackie had agreed that her daughter, Kitty, would live with her ex-husband in the Vaucluse home following their separation in 2018 after 15 years of marriage.

They came to this decision because Jackie’s 3:30am weekday starts meant that Lee was in a better position to do the school drop-offs in the morning.

‘I remain close to the family home and we made that decision to ensure our daughter’s routine stays the same,’ she said at the time.