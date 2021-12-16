Jackie Weaver, the viral video sensation, has landed a new role as a pantomime star.

Jackie Weaver, the viral video sensation, has landed a new pantomime role.

Jackie Weaver, the viral video sensation, has finally been given a new role: pantomime star.

The council clerk, who made a name for himself keeping order at a raucous council Zoom meeting while the city was in lockdown, appears via a TV link and kicks an evil fairy off a video call.

Last December, she treated Brian Tolver, the chairman of Handforth Parish Council, the same way, while other council members told her she “had no authority” in a video that went viral.

“It’s just a bit of fun,” Jackie, 63, said of her cameo in Sleeping Beauty, which she performed alongside Bobby Davro at the Crewe Lyceum in Cheshire.

“We were thrilled when Jackie Weaver agreed to join,” said theatre director Adam Knight.

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]uk.

You can reach us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We also pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.