Jackson-Davis´ career night paces Indiana past Minnesota

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his eighth double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and career-high 16 rebounds, lifting Indiana to a 68-56 win at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Devonte Green added 11 points for the Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten), who improved to 2-6 on the road this season. Sophomore forward Race Thompson, a Plymouth, Minn., native, chipped in with 9 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Indiana in a homecoming game.

Down 31-28 at halftime, Indiana was able to pull ahead in the second half by tightening up on defense, holding Minnesota to 26.7 percent shooting in the second half. Indiana outscored Minnesota 10-0 in second chance points.

Guards Payton Willis and Marcus Carr led Minnesota (12-13, 6-9) with 12 points apiece. Forward Daniel Oturu, Minnesota’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, had 11 points on 5 of 15 shooting.

The Hoosiers established Jackson-Davis early. Coming off scoring just 5 points and grabbing two rebounds at Michigan, Jackson-Davis scored seven of IU’s first 10 points and finished with 10 first-half points.

Minnesota led by as many as 10 points in the first half, but was unable to pull away. After Minnesota went up 23-13 on a jumper by forward Isaiah Ihnen, the Hoosiers answered with a 6-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Green and a driving layup from point guard Rob Phinisee.

Oturu put Minnesota back up 25-19 with an inside layup and it maintained its lead for the rest of the half.

After Indiana forward De’Ron Davis cut Minnesota’s lead to 28-26 with a three-point play, the Golden Gophers went back inside to Oturu, whose three-point play put Minnesota up 31-26 with 1:38 left in the first half. Indiana got an inside basket from sophomore forward Race Thompson with 1:08 left, cutting Minnesota’s lead to 31-28 at halftime.

Both teams struggled from the perimeter early. Indiana went 2 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half, while Minnesota went 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

