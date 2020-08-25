Jacob Blake In Stable Condition After Wisconsin Police Shoot Unarmed Father In Viral Video

Jacob Blake, the unarmed Black man who was shot multiple times by Wisconsin police officers on Sunday in a video that has gone viral, is in stable condition, according to Ben Crump, the family’s attorney.

On Monday, CNN reported that Blake, 29, was transported to the Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee following the incident and was in serious condition when he was admitted. However, Crump has since shared that Blake is in stable condition, according to ABC 7.

Blake’s name and #JusticeForJacobBlake began trending on Twitter following the shooting on Sunday evening in Kenosha, Wisconsin. At the time, Kenosha officers arrived on the scene to respond to a domestic dispute.

The video shows Blake opening the driver’s side door of an SUV when an officer grabs the back of his shirt and fires multiple shots into his back. Although seven shots can be heard going off in the video, it is unclear if more shots were fired.

Speaking out about the incident, Pete Deates, the president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, advised the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions until the Justice Department finishes its investigation.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgment until all the facts are known and released,” he said.

In a statement via Facebook, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers criticized the actions of the officers, two of which have since been put on leave.

“…Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” the statement read. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

Evers went on to demand justice for Blake and several other Black lives that have been lost while in police custody.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” he stated.