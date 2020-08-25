Jacob Blake Shooting: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, 50 Cent And More React

Camila Cabello, Cardi B and 50 Cent are among the many celebrities who took to social media on Monday to express their outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man.

On Sunday, Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he entered an SUV. Blake’s three young children were with him at the time of the shooting, prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Blake, said in a tweet.

Footage of the incident soon went viral, and celebrities took to social media to call for justice for Blake.

On Instagram, Cabello called for the arrest of cops involved in the shooting.

“Praying for this man and his family,” she wrote. “We DEMAND a new world. We need change, we need these cops ARRESTED, and we need a sign that this government has enough empathy and cares enough about humanity to do something about it. #JusticeForJacobBlake.”

Sharing the clip of the incident on Instagram, Cardi B wrote: “Wow this is SICKENING! I can’t believe it! What’s going to be the excuse now? They just don’t give a f–k nomore! SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN !Yooo this is insane they really not giving a f–k anymore.Lord please! [sic].”

“No way what the f–k kinda law enforcement is this? Shot this man 7 times in his back, in front of his kids,” rapper 50 Cent wrote.

“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this??!!!” LeBron James tweeted.

“Exactly another black man being targeted,” he continued. “This s–t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

The video that captured the shooting shows Blake opening the driver’s side door of an SUV when an officer grabs him and shoots multiple times. Seven shots can be heard in the clip.

Pete Deates, the president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, has asked people to refrain from jumping to conclusions regarding the incident until the Justice Department finishes its investigation.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgment until all the facts are known and released,” he said, CBC reported.

Blake is in stable condition after he was transported to the Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee following the incident.

The police shooting of Blake saw widespread protests in Wisconsin on Sunday and Monday night, with protesters setting fire to three buildings — a furniture supply store, an automotive repair business, and a Department of Corrections field office, CNN reported.

Protesters also defied an 8 p.m. curfew and threw water bottles at officers who tried to disperse them with tear gas.

Protests were also held in other parts of the country on Monday, with hundreds gathering in Times Square in Manhattan to express their outrage. A large group also marched to the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison.