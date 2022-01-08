Jacob Rees-Mogg’s opposition to a National Insurance increase puts Rishi Sunak’s Tory leadership hopes in jeopardy.

In public, the Commons leader tried to be loyal, but his disagreement in Cabinet makes the Chancellor vulnerable to a more Thatcherite challenger.

Today, Jacob Rees-Mogg wished Members of Parliament a “happy feast of epiphany.”

His observance of this special day in the Christian calendar came as no surprise to him as a devout Catholic in religion, if not in political tastes.

But, after multiple reports that Rees-Mogg had opposed Rishi Sunak’s National Insurance hike in a tense Cabinet meeting this week, had he suddenly seen the light and decided to back it?

Well, not quite.

Rees-Mogg tried to be as collegiate as possible in public, perhaps with Grant Shapps’ warning about “collective responsibility” ringing in his ears, without ever denying that he had argued against the 1.25 percent NI increase in private.

During Business Questions, he politely declined Thangam Debbonaire’s offer to cross the floor and join Labour, which is also opposed to the tax increase.

He, on the other hand, refused to deny the FT report that he had called for the April rate hike to be postponed.

When asked by Tory backbencher Peter Bone about cutting VAT on energy bills (another Labour policy, though one that was originally a Vote Leave policy), Rees-Mogg said it was a matter for Sunak, but he stuck to the line that “there is no magic money tree.”

He went on to say that it was the Chancellor’s “responsibility to…combine all of these taxes and all of this spending in a way that ensures the country can live within its means.”

The real clue to Rees-Mogg’s thinking was his emphasis on spending restraint as opposed to tax hikes.

In his Cabinet opposition to the NI increase, he warned of the political dangers of doing so at a time when energy prices and inflation were also on the rise.

He allegedly argued that “savings would be more frugal and responsible” than raising taxes, and even suggested that cutting civil servants could be one option.

Sunak was adamant in his denial during the meeting.

According to my sources, Rees-Mogg and Sunak have had a long-standing rivalry since they were both elected.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s opposition to National Insurance rise spells danger for Rishi Sunak’s Tory leadership hopes