Jacob Whaley, a father who went missing after abandoning his car in a snowstorm on his way home to his two-year-old son, was found dead.

A FATHER has been found dead after leaving his stranded car in the middle of a snowstorm and attempting to walk the six miles home to see his two-year-old son.

Authorities say Jacob Whaley’s car broke down during the storms that wreaked havoc across Tennessee, Maryland, and Virginia.

On Monday night, Jacob, 34, texted his family that he planned to walk to his home in Louisa County.

His car broke down in a neighboring county, and he had to walk about six miles home.

According to a Facebook post by Jacob’s sister Angela Whaley, Jacob wanted to get home to see his two-year-old son and his dogs.

Whaley’s family reported to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office that Jacob had left his car and was lost while walking home.

The sheriff’s office said they “immediately responded to the family’s request to check both the roadside area along Greene’s Corner Rd, the roadways in between, and his residence,” but the search failed.

Jacob’s body was discovered in a thick, wooded area about 200 yards from Greene’s Corner Road on Thursday by a search party of citizens and sheriff’s deputies.

“The search team had a hard time getting through this heavily wooded area off the road,” Maj.

According to the New York Times on Saturday, Ronnie Roberts, chief deputy for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was a complete blackout in our county, and the roads were impassable.”

Whaley’s family members have expressed their dissatisfaction with the authorities, believing that more could have been done to locate and assist him.

Jacob’s mother Shannon Whaley told 8News, “I’m so angry with this county.”

“All they had to do was holler for him outside.”

Members of the family have used the hashtags (hashtag)JusticeForTheWhaleys and (hashtag)JusticeForJacob in social media posts.

According to organizers, a “Justice for Jacob” rally was held outside the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office to encourage faster response times and high priority in missing persons cases.

“They were madly in love.”

He was two and he was 34 years old when they became best friends.

How do you explain to a two-year-old that his father will never see him again?

Sheriff Lowe of Louisa County said his team is reviewing documents and social media posts related to the incident.

The family established a memorial fund, which has received over (dollar)7,000 in donations.

The money will go into a savings account for Jacob’s son.