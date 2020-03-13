Jacqueline Jossa shows off nasty burn to chest after cooking accident

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here queen of the jungle, Jacqueline Jossa had revealed her scalded skin after she suffered a nasty burn to her chest during cooking incident

Jacqueline Jossa suffered a nasty burn to her chest while cooking this week.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner and former EastEnders star explained to her 2.6 million followers on Instagram that she was cooking in her dressing gown when she was hit by a blob of rogue red hot oil, that struck her exposed skin.

The burn appeared to be really sore and painful as Dan Osborne ‘s wife pointed to her injury while wearing a pink attire from her own In The Style collection.

Exposing her the skin that had been struck by boiling oil during the cooking fiasco, she said: “Oh look, I’ve burnt myself.”

“Basically, I was cooking and a bit of oil flicked up on me and I was wearing a dressing gown and it was just open there.”

Doing her best to try and disguise the burn from view, she told fans that explained to fans that she had tried to cover the mark with “loads of stuff” already.

Not seeming to phased by the red mark, she said: “I don’t think it’s gonna scar or anything but a bit annoying.”

Despite the cooking ordeal, the 27-year-old put on her glad rags and looked very glam for a night on the town with her husband Dan Osborne, 28.

Dan Osborne and the jungle queen married back in 2017 and share two daughters together, Mia, 1 and Ella, 5,

The couples relationship has endured it’s fair share of tenses moments after several scandalous claims emerged suggesting Dan had cheated on Jacqueline.

During the former EastEnder’s time in the jungle she was haunted by previous accusations that a fling had happened with Love Island star Gabby Allen.

Dan was also named in threesome accusations that also surfaced during Jac’s time spent down under and away from any contact with the outside world.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne strongly denied claims but did later admit that he “had made mistakes” and was trying to put things right with his family.

Staying true to his word Dan has focused entirely on his family and seems to be nothing but a doting father to his two little girls.

Putting an end to the past rumours, Jac and Dan seem happier than ever and even share the odd date night together.

Keeping the romance alive, the pair enjoyed a hot date together over a spot of sushi at a swanky restaurant last night and shared a number of gushy updates with fans.