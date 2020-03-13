Jadon Sancho warned to “be careful” over Liverpool transfer as he considers future

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Man Utd transfer target Jadon Sancho – but Reds legend John Barnes believes the youngster should carefully consider his next move

Liverpool legend John Barnes has suggested Jadon Sancho would be better off staying at Borussia Dortmund beyond the summer.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a £100 million move to Anfield in the summer window, but Barnes has warned him to “be careful” over a move to his former club.

Sancho has 16 goals and 15 assists in 33 games for the German side this season, and is believed to be interested in a return to England.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, the ex-England winger raised concerns over Sancho’s potential game time, if he was to sign for the European champions.

He said: “If Jadon Sancho is willing to come to Liverpool and not play every week and sit on the bench, then absolutely he should come to Liverpool.

“But I always tell young players to be careful and play at a high level for four-five years before moving to a bigger club.”

And despite the youngster’s superb season so far, Barnes feels he has a bit more to prove before playing for a side of Liverpool’s quality out wide.

“(Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane have been around for four or five seasons now and have shown their quality and experience.

“Sancho has been around for 18 months and needs to show that consistency over a three-year period before he costs £100 million to a huge club,” Barnes said.

Barnes scored 108 goals in 407 games for the Reds after signing from Watford in 1987 at the age of 23, but he feels too much is invested in young players at too early an age in modern football.

He said: “Nowadays, if you are young and have just one good season, someone is going to spend £80m-plus on you.

“I would advise Jadon Sancho to develop more and show that level of consistency before he is going to be put under a lot of pressure by being a £100m player playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”