Jadon Sancho’s likely shirt number at Man Utd as Dortmund star makes transfer decision

Jadon Sancho reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United over Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid so what shirt could the Borussia Dortmund teenager wear?

Jadon Sancho would have a fine selection of numbers to take if he moved to Manchester United- but there is surely only one that stands out.

The Borussia Dortmund ace looks set to move to Old Trafford this summer after reports indicated that he would prefer a move there.

It comes amid news that a whole host of clubs across Europe are hot on the 19-year-old’s trail.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are interested in his services.

While a little closer to home, the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are keen.

But the Daily Mirror are reporting that it is United that have won the race after offering him £200,000-a-week.

Ed Woodward has been desperate to see the Red Devils return to glory and has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market.

Over £220m has already been spent with the Norweigan at the helm – more than any other club in that time period.

And Sancho looks set to become the next big purchase, with the Mirror further reporting that Dortmund want £120m for his services.

But what shirt could the youngster wear?

Sancho will surely be eyeing the No. 7 shirt, famously donned by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo as well as David Beckham.

In recent times, the man wearing it has failed to live up to expectations, including players such as Alexis Sanchez, Michael Owen and Angel Di Maria.

But Sancho would provide the exact requirements fans want from their No. 7 – pace, trickery, goals and a certain ‘wow’ factor that makes supporters get out of their seats.

However, if Sanchez does return from his loan then the No. 11 shirt is still available.

Sancho dons the top for England, where he will be a key component this summer in the European Championships.

But if that becomes unavailable, the No. 16 shirt remains open – which would be a kick in the teeth for his former side Manchester City.

While at the Under-18s for the Etihad outfit, he wore that number – but he did not hang around long when he left in 2017 after failing to make a first-team appearance.