Jaguar Land Rover Aims for May 18 Factory Restart

Jaguar Land Rover is hopeful that people may be in a space mentally and financially to consider leasing an enormous Range Rover again soon, as it’s to restart some of its factories in the UK and beyond on May 18.

Obviously its workforce has had to agree to this, and three facilities – in Solihull, and EU bases in Slovakia and Austria – are onboard. It’ll be a bit of a weird one for the workers, mind, as the company say it’s adopting “strict social distancing measures across our business” so there’ll be no sharing of spanners, screwdrivers and so on, and no high-fiving when one without any snags rolls off the line, with the company saying it’s doing everything to “protect and reassure” its workforce.

Don’t go thinking this is some altruistic move to bring hope to car-building communities, though; it’s because China’s getting back to work and people there are starting to consider leasing enormous Range Rovers again, and JLR as a whole, along with all other carmakers, has suffered greatly from a cratering of demand that saw sales for the first quarter of the year fall by 31 per cent. It needs to start shifting things again, as staff can’t be furloughed forever. [JLR via Autocar]