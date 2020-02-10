Jaguar Land Rover to pause production at two UK factories

The UK’s biggest vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover will pause production on select days at two of its British factories over the next few weeks, it has announced.

The decision was made as the manufacturer pursues cost-cutting measures in response to falling demand.

The firm will halt production on certain days over a four-week period from late February at its Castle Bromwich factory in the West Midlands and stop assembly lines on some half or full days at its nearby Solihull facility until the end of March.

JLR posted a 2.3 per cent drop in sales in the three months to the end of December and has targeted billions of pounds worth of savings to tackle falling diesel demand in Europe and a tough sales environment in China.

The brand retained its title as the UK’s biggest car maker in 2019, though annual outputs fell by 14.3 per cent.

A total of 385,197 new vehicles came off assembly lines at the brand’s three production facilities – including Halewood near Liverpool – down from 449,304 the year previous.

JLR is one of the car makers feeling the worst effects of stunted demand for diesel cars in recent years.

Specialising in large SUVs and luxurious saloons, the manufacturer has in recent years swayed in favour of oil burning engines with better fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions in comparison to petrol.

However, the environmental backlash against diesel and the harmful emissions it produces has hammered appetite, with January registration figures showing that fewer than one in five new cars bought in the UK last month had a diesel engine.

In the height of their popularity, around half of all new cars were bought with diesel powerplants.

In a statement released on Friday, JLR bosses said: ‘The external environment remains challenging for our industry and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success.

‘We have confirmed that Solihull and Castle Bromwich will make some minor changes to their production schedules to reflect fluctuating demand globally, whilst still meeting customer needs.’

The move is not connected to coronavirus, a spokeswoman said, which prompted Fiat Chrysler to warn on Thursday that a European plant could shut down within two to four weeks if Chinese parts suppliers cannot get back to work.

Last week BMW bosses reiterated that it will not make large scale investments its UK production facility in Oxford until there is greater certainty over the outcome of negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a trade deal.

The Mini is currently built at Plant Oxford and in Born, the Netherlands, and any next generation car would require investments into the production lines of both factories.

‘If tariffs are in the range of zero and 5 per cent, the business case would not dramatically change,’ BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said last year, referring to Oxford´s status as a production and export hub for the Mini.

But higher tariffs on exports to and from Britain may force BMW to consider shifting more production to the Netherlands.