Jail for depraved former scouts leader caught with 25,000 sickening child abuse images and videos  

A former scouts leader caught with thousands of gruesome child abuse images and videos in his possession will remain behind bars for at least six years.

Daniel Leslie Cooper, 41, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane, was jailed for 12 years after he recently pleaded guilty to eight offences involving the possession, transmission and solicitation of more than 25,000 sickening images and videos, some of which he shared online.

In handing down her sentence on Thursday, Queensland Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Wilson described Cooper’s horrific offences committed in 2016-17 as ‘lengthy, serious and depraved’, the Courier Mail reported.

‘The videos, many of which include sound, and the images, are real life depictions of the rape and abuse of children,’ Justice Wilson said.

‘And includes the video (name omitted), which the Crown submits is without doubt one of the most depraved and vile examples of child abuse material ever made.’

She added Cooper portrayed a ‘cruel attitude towards children’ in online forums.

‘They showed a sexual interest in very young children, including children being subjected to immense cruelty, degradation and contempt,’ she said.

In December, the Supreme Court was told some of the disgusting child abuse material featured tortured babies.

Cooper described baby pics as ‘so hot’ and said he ‘loves them tiny’ in exchanges with other offenders online.

Crown Prosecutor Krista Breckweg described some of the most sickening material as the worst examples of child pornography.

‘Underpinning it all is this sense of absolute contempt, degradation, of dehumanising them,’ she told the court.

Defence lawyers said Cooper claimed he obtained the material in an attempt to ‘desensitise’ himself to memories of scenes he witnessed as a child.

Cooper won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least half of his sentence.