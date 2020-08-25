Jaime King Details Struggles Of A Working Mom Months After Filing For Divorce

Jaime King finds it hard to leave her kids at home for work but has to do it for their future amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Kyle Newman.

Just like other parents, King admitted that it was a struggle for her to say goodbye to her kids whenever she has to leave them for work. In her recent post on Instagram, the actress shared photos of her hugging her kids and seemingly telling them that she would only be gone for a short time.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to say goodbye as a working mother,” the “White Chicks” star wrote.

“One day, I know my boys will look back and be proud. It’s all for you. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect and give you the best life filled with freedom, joy, expression, safety and happiness. Always,” she added with a red heart emoji.

King’s post was flooded with messages of support from her followers, telling her that her boys are already proud of her.

“I bet they are proud now, too [heart emoji]Working moms raise the most incredible men,” one commented.

“My mum worked till all her life. Didn’t harm us one bit. Forever grateful,” Sam McKnight wrote.

“So hard. Really feeling this and sending you so much love,” Samantha McMillen added.

In May, King filed for divorce from Newman after 13 years of marriage. The latter was allegedly surprised with her move, according to a source.

“Kyle was surprised that Jaime filed because they were in mediation,” a source told Us Weekly.

“There was no reason why he thought this was going to happen. Jaime taking this step was a surprise, to say the least.”

King accused her estranged husband of being aggressive and emotionally abusive. She also alleged that Newman didn’t allow their kids to communicate with her when he took them to Pennsylvania.

“He said that he would return the boys if I fired my lawyer and sent him proof that I did,” she wrote in her testimony. “I provided ‘proof,’ but [he]still refused to return to Los Angeles and bring back our boys.”

Meanwhile, Newman claimed in court documents that King had been a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic” in the “past decade.”