Jair Bolsonaro and Sergio Moro star in a new crossing of accusations on social networks

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has reproached this Saturday the ex-minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, who supported him when he was questioned by the leaks of the corruption case “Lava Jato” in which Moro worked and which led to the Condemnation of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

«The leaks of” Lava Jato “began in June 2019. They were systematic leaks of conversations with Sergio Moro with members of the Prosecutor’s Office. They sought to nullify processes and destroy the ex-judge’s reputation. In July (the parties) PT (de Lula) and the PDT asked for imprisonment against him. In September they reached the Supreme Court. Bolsonaro in the parade on the 7th did that, “Bolsonaro posted on Twitter in a message accompanied by a photograph of the president resting his hand on Moro’s shoulder.

Bolsonaro thus compares the leaks that were damaging to Moro with the statements by Moro questioning the dismissal of the director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo: “The president told me that he wanted to place a related person, who could pass on information, intelligence reports . The role of the Police is not to provide that type of information, “Moro revealed.

In response to Bolsonaro’s words this morning, Moro, appointed minister after Bolsonaro’s victory in the presidential elections after Lula’s candidacy was annulled, has published his own message on social media.

The message includes the link to a story that relates how Moro asked to investigate the doorman of a Bolsonaro estate in the murder case of political activist Marielle Franco.

«About the claim on the social network of the President about an alleged ingratitude: I also supported the President of the Republic when he was unjustly attacked. But preserving the Federal Police from political interference is an institutional matter, governed by the rule of law, and not personal relationships, “he said.

On Friday Moro and Bolsonaro crossed a series of messages about Bolsonaro’s intention to remove the director general of the Federal Police. Moro explained that he told Bolsonaro that he had “no problem” in changing the police director, as long as there was a justified reason, for example “a serious error” on the part of Valeixo. .