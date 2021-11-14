Jake Paul isn’t worried about Tyson Fury training Tommy for a grudge match after defeating Mayweather-trained Woodley.

JAKE PAUL insists that Tyson Fury’s training of Tommy for their upcoming grudge match is unimportant to him.

Tommy has enlisted the help of his heavyweight champion brother in preparation for his December 18 grudge match with Paul.

There’s also Nate Robinson to consider.

“I’m not worried about anything,” he says, which I believe helps the fight.

It simply raises the fight’s stakes.

“And Tyson can teach Tommy and tell him how things are…,” says the narrator.

“However, he won’t be able to fight for him.”

Paul, 24, is eager to see if Tommy can earn the Fury moniker, which he will have to relinquish if he loses. “The beautiful thing about this fight is the unknown,” he said.

“Does he have the same heart as his brother, or is he just living in his shadow?” “Is he а full-fledged Fury, or will he be revealed to be а half-fury?”

“The most thrilling aspect of this fight is stepping into the unknown, because this is also my first time fighting a real boxer, whatever that entails.”

“He’s undefeated, he’s young, and we’re the same age, weight, and height, so it’s а perfect match-up.”

“We’re just going to see who put in the most effort, who wanted it more, and who has that dog inside of them.”

Tommy, who is 7-0, has been fighting Pаul for several months and plans to put an end to their feud with a bang.

Pаul, on the other hand, has promised to push the 22-year-old to his limits, claiming, “I will TKO him in the later rounds.”

"I believe this will be the first time he is punched in the face by someone who can actually hit and is the same weight as him."

“He’s always fought smaller guys with losing records,” says the narrator.

As a result, I think he’ll fade away.

He’ll fаde away, I’m sure.

