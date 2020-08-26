Jameela Jamil Says Royals Should Be Embarrassed Of Prince Andrew Not Markle’s Election Remarks

Actress-turned-activist Jameela Jamil had some stern words for people who criticize Meghan Markle over the duchess’ move to encourage others to vote in the upcoming U.S. elections.

Jamil was one of the few celebrities who supported the “Suits” star and slammed people for criticizing the duchess over her recent remarks. While replying to a tweet that said Markle is responsible for a “massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Royal Family,” Jamil said the royal family should be embarrassed about their alleged “pedo” Prince Andrew who shared a relationship with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

The star also noted democracy is being threatened in the U.S., adding “loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently,” Jamil said.

She also responded to a fan who asked her why people hate Markle so much. The star said that people hate her because she is “not white” and has everything that they “never will.”

“Because she’s not white. And because she’s smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will. She’s a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn’t fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can’t kill her,” Jamil tweeted.

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex joined the virtual event “When All Women Vote #CouchParty.” During the stream, she encouraged people to vote and bring “change” in the upcoming elections, People repoted. The duchess’ statement did not sit well with certain British personalities and Markle faced a lot of backlash online for it.

Prominent British personality Piers Morgan advised Queen Elizabeth to “strip the Sussexes” of their titles for speaking about the elections that are about to take place in a “foreign” country.

“The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Jamil and Markle shared a great friendship together. Last year, the duchess chose Jamil to cover an issue of British Vogue that was guest-edited by Markle.