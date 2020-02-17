Jameela Jamil spent TWO DAYS defending herself to ‘unhinged’ writer who said she had Munchausen

Jameela Jamil got into an extensive argument with a writer who raised questions about the actress’s tumultuous health journey after jumping into the woman’s DMs this week.

Tracie Egan Morrissey, the writer behind Pot Psychology, took to her Patreon account to share that Jamil had been messaging her nonstop from Tuesday to Thursday.

She said that Jamil first contacted her and that on one occasion, she spent seven hours bombarding her.

In the past, the actress – who is a mental health and body image activist- has shared personal information about being partially deaf as a child, ‘having cancer twice’, being left wheelchair ridden by one of two car accidents, having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and being able to continue filming after ‘losing a tooth and breaking an elbow’ on set.

The incessant messages Jamil sent were in response to a viral Instagram story thread that Morrissey had shared, insinuating that the actress was faking her past ailments to gain attention. Morrissey accused Jamil of having Munchausen syndrome.

‘This was really disturbing to see,’ Jamil said in her initial message to Morrissey after seeing the story. ‘I’m a real human being, and someone who has suffered extreme mental health issues, already being battered globally this week. and this… is how you use your time…?’

She continues by addressing the various accusations that were included in the thread. When talking about her broken arm and tooth, Jamil declares that there were ‘100 witnesses’ who could corroborate her story.

Jamil explains how she developed food allergies after a ‘terrible crooked’ dentist gave her dentist fillings. She also explained how her car accident was ‘real’, adding that she had ‘no control over how journalists report’ what she told them.

She had taken to Twitter to blast Morrissey as an ‘unhinged idiot’ and defended herself in follow up tweets but did not mention that she had had the tense back and forth.

In an interview with Page Six, Morrissey shared that she did not know the actress. She added that she was definitely not a ‘stalker.’

‘Jameela has been publicly calling me a stalker and calling me a stalker in her DMs, but she sent me unsolicited DMs on two different social media platforms over the course of two days,’ Morrissey said. ‘All I did was look at publicity interviews [she did on various occasions]from my kitchen [and piece them on a timeline].’

‘The one thing that bothers me and sort of kicked all of this off, is she, starting back when she came out as queer last week, her coming out as queer she kind of blamed it on the press and said that they had misreported that she was the host of this show when literally that’s what appeared in the press release.’

‘As an EP [executive producer]of the show, you would think she would look at the press release before it was sent out. She went after the press for misreporting it, but it’s literally their job to report facts and what’s true, and I find that offensive. And she’s continued to blame the press [for bad coverage].’

The writer shared that many people have come forward to share their own experiences with Jamil.

‘The only thing I’ve done is posted screenshots and clips of things that she said in interviews and on her own social media,’ Morrissey stated. ‘They’re direct quotes. If she wants to call those lies, that’s really telling.’

The Good Place actress spent a lot of time on Twitter battering away criticism from confused fans who asked whether she had made up her peanut allergy after posting the photograph on Instagram this week.

She says her peanut allergy lessened or ‘cleared up’ as she got older – something doctors say can happen but is rare.

The online row however spiraled and prompted some critics to question Jamil’s other health problems.

The long list of ailments prompted cynicism from many.

Jamil said they were ‘gaslighting’ her and that she has had to battle naysayers her whole life because she suffers from an invisible illness.

Jamil claimed in 2016 that she was born with an allergy to ‘shellfish and peanuts’.

She has also claimed that 11 silver fillings in her teeth gave her mercury poisoning which, in turn, gave her an array of food allergies when she was in her twenties.

Jamil said she was able to heal them though by healing her gut and that it subsided.

In October, Jamil stunned fans by saying she’d had cancer twice.

She was replying to a Twitter troll who criticized her outfit choice when she said: ‘I would just like to say, that as someone who has been chronically ill my whole life, and had cancer twice, I find it EXTREMELY offensive that there is a cultural taboo around aging.

‘Those of us who fight for our lives and those who lost that fight young, deserve more respect.’

Early on Wednesday morning, when a Twitter follower asked her if she’d had cancer twice, she said: ” was a breast cancer scare at 28. The actual cancer was cervical cancer. Which is extremely common and scary.’

On Wednesday, a different follower who asked when she had cancer and what type of cancer it was, she replied: ‘Cervical cancer in 2016 and 2019.

‘Both during the good place.’

When some followers pointed out the discrepancy, she said it was possible for both answers to be true.

‘Did it not occur to you that other cancers are possible?’

When she was 17, she said she was hit by a car which gave her a broken back.

Jamil said the accident ‘saved her life’ because it stopped her from modeling and forced her to get help for an eating disorder she had.

The second car incident happened recently when she ‘ran into traffic’ while fleeing from a swarm of bees.

Another bee incident happened at Mark Ronson’s house, she said. She was interviewing him when a swarm of ‘killer bees’ swarmed them.

‘Jamil said there were around 500 of them and that ‘everyone ran into the house like Usain Bolt’.

Later, Mark Ronson said there were ‘one or two’ and that they ‘walked’ inside.

‘The killer bee incident, I saw that headline and I was like I don’t even remember that happening. I think something happened where I was being interviewed by Jameela Jamil who’s a really lovely presenter who used to work for BBC I think maybe we were sitting outside and there was a fruit plate nearby and I think maybe two, one or two individual bees, approached slowly and instead of running from a swarm of killer bees, I think she said “shall we go inside?” and slowly walked inside.

‘It’s one of those things where the incredible British media you know love a story.