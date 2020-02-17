Jameela Jamil’s musician boyfriend slams ‘disgusting’ trolls for accusing her of Munchausen syndrome

Jameela Jamil’s musician boyfriend James Blake fired back at trolls who have mocked ‘The Good Place’ actress over her complicated health issues and accused her of having ‘Munchausen syndrome’.

Jamil, 33, who is also mental health and body image activist, became the target of an intense barrage of abuse this week after listing health issues which followers began to question.

She has claimed to have ‘healed’ peanut allergy, had cancer twice and recovered from a car crash that put her in a wheelchair.

Blake, who has been dating Jamil since 2015, took to Twitter on Friday to speak out about the treatment of Jamil, to list out the many complications he has seen her suffer and the opportunities she has turned down because of her poor health.

He also took a hit at the Brooklyn-based writer Tracie Egan Morrissey who first posted that she believed the actress had Munchausen syndrome, otherwise known as fictitious disorder.

Blake, 31, posted the message to Twitter stating: ‘I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x’

The main length message said that it was ‘disgusting’ to have to watch the abuse Jamil was suffering as he outlined the various health problems he had seen hold the actress back.

He added that Jamil had ‘such a difficult life’ and was now only trying to give back ‘to help other people with her privilege’, blasting those who he claims ‘literally think she’s Tahani from The Good Place’.

‘It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things,’ he shared.

‘She hasn’t sold dangerous products to kids. She hasn’t abused anyone. She hasn’t funded anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She’s just done her best as an ever learning human, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege.

‘She does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit, or ashamed the way she has.’

Jamil responded to the tweet to say, ‘You’re my best friend and my biggest love’ later tweeting a picture of herself in her 20s.

She added: ‘One thing I will say is that this bulls**t has raised a really important conversation about how we gaslight people whose illnesses aren’t visible. Next they will say I wasn’t really suicidally depressed in my mid 20s because there were pictures of me SMILING which = evidence!’

Blake also took a hit at the writer Tracie Egan Morrissey, who Jamil has slammed as a ‘stalker’ for accusing her of Munchausen Syndrome.

‘Oh and FYI, the woman spreading these lies about my girlfriend has started a Patreon so that you have to pay her to hear them,’ he said.

‘Literally profiting off exploiting and gaslighting a young woman of colour with a chronic illness. Cool.’

Jameela Jamil got into an extensive argument with the writer who raised questions about the actress’s tumultuous health journey after jumping into the woman’s DMs this week.

The incessant messages Jamil sent were in response to a viral Instagram story thread that Morrissey had shared, insinuating that the actress was faking her past ailments to gain attention. Morrissey accused Jamil of having Munchausen syndrome.

Morrissey, the writer behind Pot Psychology, took to her Patreon account to share that Jamil had been messaging her nonstop from Tuesday to Thursday.

She said that Jamil first contacted her and that on one occasion, she spent seven hours bombarding her.

In the past, the actress has shared personal information about being partially deaf as a child, ‘having cancer twice’, being left wheelchair ridden by one of two car accidents, having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and being able to continue filming after ‘losing a tooth and breaking an elbow’ on set.

Morrissey responded to Blake’s tweet to say, ‘Again, I merely took screenshots and clips of Jameela’s own quotes, tweets, and interviews, compiled them and showed inconsistencies.

‘So if the “lies” I’m spreading are literally exact quotes from your girlfriend.’

The response only escalated the feud further with Jamil jumping in to the conversation once again.

‘Dude you are straight up lying,’ she argued back.

‘You claimed my car accident story was suspiciously different, when I was talking about TWO different car accidents 13 years apart… THUS the accounts being different. You are either bad at research, or just trying to harm me on purpose.’

In her initial message to Morrissey after seeing the Instagram story last Tuesday, Jamil wrote: ‘I’m a real human being, and someone who has suffered extreme mental health issues, already being battered globally this week. and this… is how you use your time…?’

She continued by addressing the various accusations that were included in the thread. When talking about her broken arm and tooth, Jamil declares that there were ‘100 witnesses’ who could corroborate her story.

Jamil explains how she developed food allergies after a ‘terrible crooked’ dentist gave her dentist fillings. She also explained how her car accident was ‘real’, adding that she had ‘no control over how journalists report’ what she told them.

She had taken to Twitter to blast Morrissey as an ‘unhinged idiot’ and defended herself in follow up tweets but did not mention that she had had the tense back and forth.

In an interview with Page Six, Morrissey shared that she did not know the actress. She added that she was definitely not a ‘stalker.’

‘Jameela has been publicly calling me a stalker and calling me a stalker in her DMs, but she sent me unsolicited DMs on two different social media platforms over the course of two days,’ Morrissey said.

‘All I did was look at publicity interviews [she did on various occasions]from my kitchen [and piece them on a timeline].’

‘The one thing that bothers me and sort of kicked all of this off, is she, starting back when she came out as queer last week, her coming out as queer she kind of blamed it on the press and said that they had misreported that she was the host of this show when literally that’s what appeared in the press release.’

‘As an EP [executive producer]of the show, you would think she would look at the press release before it was sent out. She went after the press for misreporting it, but it’s literally their job to report facts and what’s true, and I find that offensive. And she’s continued to blame the press [for bad coverage].’

The writer shared that many people have come forward to share their own experiences with Jamil.

‘The only thing I’ve done is posted screenshots and clips of things that she said in interviews and on her own social media,’ Morrissey stated. ‘They’re direct quotes. If she wants to call those lies, that’s really telling.’

The Good Place actress spent a lot of time on Twitter battering away criticism from confused fans who asked whether she had made up her peanut allergy after posting the photograph on Instagram this week.

She says her peanut allergy lessened or ‘cleared up’ as she got older – something doctors say can happen but is rare.

The online row however spiraled and prompted some critics to question Jamil’s other health problems.

Throughout the week, various users have shared memes highlighting just how much of a roller coaster Jamil’s health journey has been. Some of the responses have even prompted a rebuttal from the actress.

‘Jameela Jamil remembering she’s supposed to be in a wheelchair,’ said one user, including a popular gif of Nicki Minaj returning to her seat.

The tweet was in reference to claims made by Jamil stating that when she was 17, she was hit by a car which gave her a broken back.

Jamil said the accident ‘saved her life’ because it stopped her from modelling and forced her to get help for an eating disorder she had.

The second car incident happened recently when she ‘ran into traffic’ while fleeing from a swarm of bees. And her infamous track record with the buzzing insects prompted several more sceptical tweets.

‘Jameela Jamil threw the first bee at Stonewall,’ said one user, highlighting that the actress recently came out as queer.

Another user added: ‘Jameela Jamil was hit by the first brick thrown at Stonewall… twice.’

Early on Wednesday morning, when a Twitter follower asked her if she’d had cancer twice, she said: ” was a breast cancer scare at 28. The actual cancer was cervical cancer. Which is extremely common and scary.’

On Wednesday, a different follower who asked when she had cancer and what type of cancer it was, she replied: ‘Cervical cancer in 2016 and 2019.

‘Both during the good place.’

When some followers pointed out the discrepancy, she said it was possible for both answers to be true.

In a March 2019 podcast, she said: ‘I was disabled as a child. I was deaf until I was 12. I went to a special needs school until I was 11….I had seven operations throughout my childhood. I’d either be half deaf or totally deaf.’

She also said she was diagnosed as coeliac when she was 12.

Another bee incident happened at Mark Ronson’s house, she said. She was interviewing him when a swarm of ‘killer bees’ swarmed them.

‘Jamil said there were around 500 of them and that ‘everyone ran into the house like Usain Bolt’.

Later, Mark Ronson said there were ‘one or two’ and that they ‘walked’ inside.

On another occasion, she claims she ‘broke an elbow, lost a tooth’ and ‘suffered a concussion’ on set but kept filming because ‘adrenaline’ took over.

She had been play fighting with Olly Murs for a 2013 show at the time.

Footage from the incident revealed that she appeared without any injuries and still had a full set of teeth in place.

Throughout her many replies to criticisms, she also referenced having Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

The condition affects connective tissues supporting the skin, bones and blood vessels among others.

Jamil calls it an ‘invisible disease’ which is often questioned.

Jamil revealed her EDS diagnosis last year after being asked about it by a fan online. She has since explained it.