James, 51, of Bearsden, is a theatre director.

James talks about his exciting career, Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Miserables making its Glasgow debut, and the joy of seeing how a show brings joy to people’s lives.

“I have a diverse job description because I am responsible for the smooth operation of both of our theatres, the Kings and the Theatre Royal, to ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to interact with our venues in a life-enhancing manner.”

To accomplish this, I oversee a large multi-disciplined team that includes backstage, front of house, and ticketing, as well as creative education and marketing.

Some might say I’m a jack of all trades and a master of none.

“I realized early on that playing for Blackburn Rovers was unlikely.”

My first inkling that a career in live entertainment might be something I’d enjoy came when I joined the university’s student entertainment committee.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, this mostly entailed booking bands.

I thought I knew everything at the time, but when I started as a trainee manager at the Liverpool Empire in 1992, I was quickly disabused of that notion.

However, I quickly learned the ropes and have been working in theatres ever since.

“At work, I’ve been in a number of strange situations.

On my very first night working in theatre, actor Edward Fox grabbed me at the Liverpool Empire’s stage door, pointed to a poster outside the venue, and asked, “What exactly are Chippendales?” I doubt my incredibly self-conscious and garbled explanation did much to clarify.

The majority of my memories, on the other hand, are of incredible on-stage moments – most recently, the King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal’s post-lockdown re-opening performances were incredibly charged as Grayson Perry and the cast of Chicago welcomed back our audiences in style.

“Christmas is the busiest and most enjoyable time of the year for us.”

As we get to know the cast and crew, the productions tend to be in the theaters for longer periods of time, creating a lovely atmosphere backstage.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.