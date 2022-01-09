James Cracknell’s wife claims that Prince Andrew ogled her breasts from the car.

Jordan Cracknell, a financier who married the two-time Olympic gold medalist last year, claims she has had “two run-ins” with the Duke of York.

Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse legal action against the royal was also supported by her.

Jordan, 36, told The Sun about a chance meeting with him in London, where she felt he was staring down her top as she cycled alongside his car.

“Good move! She deserves her day in court,” she wrote on Instagram in response to a news article about Ms Giuffre’s US lawsuit against the prince.

I’ve had two encounters with him.

“I have a huge ego.”

“I was riding my bike and I had this low-cut top on,” Jordan said to The Sun.

“I was near Hyde Park, at a traffic light.

While riding my bike, you could see down the front of my shirt.

“He was right at the lights, the window down, and he was staring down my shirt.”

I’m stopped at a red light, and there was this strange moment when we made eye contact and that was the end of it.

“He made no apologies for not looking.”

I believe it was during one of the lockdown summers, but I’m not sure which one.”

Jordan, a New York native, had previously volunteered at the Duke’s Pitch at the Palace business support initiative, where he was described as “a little arrogant.”

Andrew, 61, has consistently denied Ms Giuffre’s claims.

Jordan’s claims were met with silence by a spokesperson for the prince.