James Franco breaks his silence on sexual misconduct allegations by admitting to sleeping with students.

Actor James Franco has admitted to sleeping with students at an acting school he used to run, claiming he was not “clearheaded” at the time and had previously struggled with sex addiction.

The Pineapple Express star, 43, admitted to The Jess Cagle Podcast that he “did sleep with students, which was wrong,” but denied that he founded the school to attract women for sex.

“I guess at the time, my thinking was, if it’s consensual, okay,” he said on SiriusXM. “At the time, I wasn’t clearheaded.”

It’s the first time he’s spoken publicly about the allegations made against him nearly four years ago, when five women accused him of inappropriate behavior toward them.

Two women filed a civil suit against him in October 2019, accusing him of exploiting aspiring actors at his now-defunct acting school and duping young women into filming explicit sex scenes.

Franco’s lawyer, Michael Plonsker, said at the time that the actor would “fully defend” himself against the “ill-informed” suit.

“Not only will James defend himself fully, but he will also seek damages from the plaintiffs and their attorneys for filing this slanderous publicity seeking lawsuit,” he said.

Franco claimed in the podcast that he developed a sex addiction after he got sober from an alcohol addiction he had since a young age.

He said, “It’s such a powerful drug.”

“I was hooked for another 20 years.”

The insidious part is that I was alcohol-free the entire time.”

Franco co-hosted the Oscars in 2011 and was nominated for his performance in “127 Hours” at the 2012 ceremony.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this year, the actor agreed to pay (dollar)2.2 million (£1.64 million) to settle the 2019 civil lawsuit.

Franco also said in the podcast interview that he has been in recovery from sex addiction since 2016 and that after the allegations against him, he has “been doing a lot of work” and “changing who I was.”

He explained, “I didn’t want to hurt anyone.”

