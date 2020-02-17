James Haskell is slammed for comment about Jacqueline Jossa

James Haskell has been criticised for commenting that Jacqueline Jossa looked like she was ‘waiting for the sunshine bus’ on an Instagram snap.

The former EastEnders actress, 27, uploaded a photo of herself, taken by husband Dan Osborne, where she stood on the beach in front of a goal posts with a football.

James, 34, who became friends with Jacqueline in the I’m A Celebrity jungle late last year, commented on the picture, writing: ‘You look like you are waiting for the sunshine bus and if anyone touches your football you will go mad.’

‘Sunshine bus’ is a term used to describe transport for people with disabilities, and many social media users took issue with James’ comment.

Richard Lawrence, Project Support Assistant at Mencap [a charity based in the UK that works with people with a learning disability]and who has a learning disability, said:

‘People may think comments like this are just a joke but they encourage bullying and discrimination towards people with a learning disability, like me.

‘People with a learning disability have feelings just like everyone else and name-calling is hurtful and emotionally damaging.

‘I’m really glad to see that people have spoken out about how wrong this kind of comment is, but if we had more awareness about learning disability then it wouldn’t happen in the first place.’

Alongside the photo, Jacqueline wrote: ‘So @danosborneofficial took this photo of me and I was certain I was going to look like a full on Instagram model in my cute dungarees on the beach. FUMING!!

‘Look at me BUT still I look at this with fond memories of playing football on a beach with my hubby, racing and just being so silly. I can’t help but smile. Fair to say I will never be that girl.’

Responding to his post, one user wrote: ‘Let’s hope you never have children with special needs!’

According to The Sun, another said: ‘I’m sorry such an I’ll judged comment. I’m sure it was said in a jovial manner,’ another began.

‘As a parent of a child with a disability these types of comments are often said to mock a person’s disability and are hugely offensive, experience first hand the struggles and pain of a disabled person or be a family member who hears comments relating to a person they love it’s heartbreaking.

‘So I will happily be on the pc brigade, defending my child and others with disability.’

Another said: ‘Wow James, excelled yourself here, this certainly isn’t ‘banter central’ and no I’m not a snowflake, just think this is a horrible comment.’

However, some users came to James’ defense and said he meant no harm by the comment with one writing: ‘Everyone’s so sensitive now. No one can take a joke.’

Another Instagram user added: ‘All the snow flakes need to get a grip.’

MailOnline has contacted a representative of James for comment.

The comment comes after James prompted complaints from I’m A Celebrity viewers when he made a comment about fellow contestant Ian Wright having a ‘clubfoot’.

During an episode that aired in late November, James watched Ian run about the campsite and said: ‘He’s completely lost the plot! Look at that clubfoot’.

According to Metro, Ofcom received 78 complaints in relation to the comment while clubfoot charity Steps UK said it could encourage bullying.